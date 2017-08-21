Ethiopia: Meles' Legacies of Natural Resource, Environment Conservation Strategies

The world as we know it is experiencing a looming climate change that made coming up with innovative natural resource use and management or conservation policies and strategies inevitable. This global climate change caused by excessive green house emission of developed countries and deforestation is a major threat on the socioeconomic aspects of developing countries like Ethiopia, where subsistence agriculture is the source of livelihood. Even though a little too late, the issue has become a center of concern for the leaders around the world as terms of agreement still remains debatable.

While most nations of the southern part of the globe are paying for the environmental disaster they never caused, some countries of the other part or developed nations are still on the position not to fully admit what they've caused to earth but also to argue weather it's right or wrong to lower green house gas emission.

In this case Africa is the first continent to suffer from it and the situation forced the continent to raise its voice in unity. And Ethiopia has been on the front position by its former Prime Minister Meles Zenawi whose fifth year memorial is being marked.

Meles has left a legacy of strong political will and leadership that enabled the government to integrate climate in to its development strategy, set the targets and successfully coordinated climate actions.

He has been well known for his green economical development strategy for Ethiopia and believed that Ethiopia would be the greatest potential of green investment as he once said "If Africa is a green field for investment, Ethiopia is one of the greenest."

Michael Street once wrote that in 20 years under Meles' leadership Ethiopia has laid the green foundations and earned the green credentials to play a major role in accelerating the journey towards a green economy in Africa and the world.

He also indicated that The Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP), a brainchild of Meles, is a crucial and extremely ambitious stage in a process aimed to transform Ethiopia into a middle-income nation by 2025.

Meanwhile, the nation has gone through a successful implementation of the GTP I and has already started implementing GTP II. In this case, natural resources have a great deal of concern for they are the foundation of the economy. In particular renewable natural resources, i.e. land, water, forests and trees as well as other forms of Biodiversity, are major areas that the green economy development relies on.

The results of several developmental tasks and most importantly the mega projects of the country are still indicating that Ethiopia's commitment and its promising progress on the journey towards achieving the green economy. The Grand Ethiopian Renascence Dam (GERD) and other hydroelectric mega projects are the foot prints of Meles that are expected to electrify the whole country and connect the horn of Africa by exporting energy of thousands of mega watts.

On the other hand the Nation has been able to register a great deal of achievement in terms of forestry. Tsegaye Mamo vice communication president of Meles Zenawi Academy tells the Ethiopian Herlad that the forest coverage throughout Ethiopia has been rapidly declining that remained only three percent twenty five years back. However, due to the relentless efforts exerted based on the approach brought by the former Prime Minister, Meles, towards regreening Ethiopia the forest coverage is raised to fifteen percent. "Even though we didn't achieve as we expected to, we have planted millions of trees and thousands became a success every year." Says Tsegaye.

While Ethiopia has made such effort and recovered the forest, the climate negotiation between the developed and developing countries still seem not to show the expected result which leaders like Meles wanted for Africa. The stance of the USA during the leadership of President Donald Trump could be mentioned as one of the reasons.

"He always believed that African Nation's are suffering from drought and famine because of the industrialization of the developed countries (green house emission). He used to have a stance that the developed countries should pay for what they did to the global climate. On that African Nations have come to consensus that they chose him to represent and speak terms in the international meeting. As a result he has made all the best effort".

As a result, all his legacies will be held and carried on by the current government structure even though some are posing doubts on it. This was indicated by the former Co-chair person of the fund raising committee for the GERD Bereket Simon as he stressed "This is the brainchild of the late prime minister and we want to show commitment to his vision,"