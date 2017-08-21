Ethiopia: Nation Tackling Wildlife Migration

Ethiopian Wild Animals Conservation Authority strives to protect the habitats of the nation's precious wild life to contain the migration of animals to neighboring countries.

As the animals have no political boundaries, migration is a common phenomena that countries face unless they expand and maintain suitable sanctuaries and refuge for them, Authority Wildlife Research and Monitoring Director Dr. Fanuel Kebede tells The Ethiopian Herald.

Ethiopian wild animals including Zebras and Swayne's hartebeest have been migrating to neighboring countries due to variation of weather condition.

As to him, international organizations have also significant role in coordinating countries to preserve the wildlife wherever they are. At the center of such efforts is Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals engaged in providing financial and technical support to member countries.

Ethiopia as a signatory is implementing the convention and working with others towards protection of migrating animals.

Accordingly the authority has been working on the conservation of wild animals establishing about 66 reserved places, sanctuaries and parks, he says.

Preserving the wildlife has enabled the country to generate income and protect the ecology, he notes.

This year the country has secured some 64.5 million birr from 59,224 tourists who have visited wild animals, says Zemedkun Abebe Public Relation Expert at Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

For the conservation of wild animals, the ministry outlines plans, monitors and examine activities each year, says Zemedkun.