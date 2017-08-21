THE Brave Warriors will leave for the Comores Islands on Saturday in confident mood and looking for a win according to coach Ricardo Mannetti.

Announcing his squad for their final Chan (Africa Nations Championship) first leg qualifying match on Wednesday, Mannetti said he was very happy with the spirit in the camp.

"The team spirit is the best that I've seen in the past three months. I wasn't happy with the team spirit when we went into the Cosafa Cup, but I think the Zimbabwe victory gave us a lot of confidence. There has been a lot of positivity during training, so now it's up to us to keep them grounded and carry that spirit to the Comores," he said.

Mannetti added that they would aim for an away win.

"I don't want to go with a mentality that we still have a home game, because football can be very unpredictable. We are on a high in terms of our aura and the harmony in the team so we won't sit back, we will go out to win that game."

Mannetti, however, added that they would not underestimate the Comores Islands, who are actually ranked higher than Namibia on the latest Fifa rankings.

They climbed four places to 140 in the world, while Namibia had the biggest drop in July, falling 62 places to 156 in the world.

"They (Comores) kicked Lesotho out of the competition, and they are improving, they don't get hammered by the big teams anymore. We have been very serious in our preparations and we won't underestimate them. We want to qualify for the Chan finals so won't take them lightly."

Regarding their tactics, Mannetti said he expected to take a different approach than they did against Zimbabwe.

"I think our tactics will be a bit different against Comores. Zimbabwe were superior in taking care of the ball and they had smooth build-ups from the back. I don't expect the Comores to do that - they play with a lot of emotion and they play to the crowd, so they are not a ball playing team. I expect us to have more of the ball and it will be up to us to make use of our opportunities," he said.

Mannetti said he was pleased with the chances they have been creating although they need to improve their goal scoring ratio.

"Our strikers are still quite inexperienced and goal scorers only come with time and experience. But if you look at our style of play, there is not a match that we do not create chances, so that is good, and it's my job to make sure that we keep on creating and improving our goal scoring ratio."

The team shows only one change with goal keeper Charles Uirab coming in for the injured Lloyd Kazapua. Mannetti did not elaborate on his expected starting line-up although he said that Hendrik Somaeb would lead the attack.

"Somaeb will lead our attack - he is very calm in the box and he is more composed than the others. Shalulile is much fitter, he's a work horse and works for the team, while Somaeb is more of a poacher, he sneaks in there."

Mannetti also thanked Air Namibia which had availed a chartered flight to the team.

"We would have wasted a lot of time if we had taken commercial flights so we looked at the possibility of chartering a flight. We approached Air Namibia and explained our situation and they went out of their way to help us and gave us very affordable rates."

The team will leave at 06h00 on Saturday and will arrive in Comores at 13h00. They will return immediately after the match and will arrive back in Windhoek at 18h30 on Sunday.

The Brave Warriors squad is as follows:

Edward Maova, Charles Uirab, Larry Horaeb, Ferdinand Karongee, Tiberius Lombard, Riaan !Hanamub, Charles Hambira, Edmund Kambanda, Immanuel Heita, Dynamo Fredericks, Oswaldo Xamseb, Ronald Ketjijere, Benyamin Nenkavu, Petrus Shitembi, Absalom Iimbondi, Hendrik Somaeb, Itamunua Keimuine, Muna Katupose, Roger Katjiteo, Mapensi Muwanei.