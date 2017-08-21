Sierra Leone: Chinese Companies Donates U.S.$33,860 Food Items to Flood Victims

In responding to the call of President Ernest Bai Koroma to help in addressing the challenges brought by the mudslide and flood disaster in Freetown, August 14th, 2017, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Sierra Leone, with its friends has on Friday 17th August donated assorted food items worth $33,860 equivalent to Le102, 300,000.

The items including bags of rice, mineral Water, cooking oil, juice, instant noodles, bread, umbrellas, sunshade umbrellas were bprovided by CCECC (SL) Ltd, the China Railway Seventh Group Co., Ltd, China Railway International Group Co., Ltd, China National Fisheries Corporation, POWERCHINA International Group Ltd, Kingho Investment Co., Ltd, BUCG Bintumani Hotel, CHICO, Guangjin International (SL) Guoji Group Branch (SL) Co., Ltd LE Wireless (ITV).

Friends of the Chinese of Chamber of Commerce in Sierra Leone including Shandong Steel Group (SL) Mine Ltd, Chinese Millitary Medical Team, Startimes Media (SL) Co, Ltd, 2016 Brightness Trip into Sierra Leone, Medical Team Members of the Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University and Yang Jilong and also contributed immensely to the donation.

Speaking in an interview at the Joint Logistics Unit of the Sierra Leone Armed Forces Barracks at Murray Town, in Freetown, Vice Chairman of the Sierra Leone Chinese Chamber of Commerce Liwei, said the institution and its friends sympathized with the government and people of Sierra Leone for the deadly tragedy that occurred on the 14th of August and claimed the lives hundreds of people.

He said they have always been with Sierra Leone and promised that they will do all they could to help and support the victims of the mudslide and flood disaster.

It could be recalled that following the disaster on 14th August, 2017, Chinese companies and community sent their aid teams and machines to the site, in a bid to help with rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Sierra Leone (CCCSL), Sierra Leone Chinese Chamber of Commerce (SLCCC) and Chinese Business Community (Timber Association) CFS CO.,LTD Had organized the donation activities, with Chinese companies and Chinese people in Sierra Leone working collectively in making the best efforts to support the Government and people of Sierra Leone.

The total donations made so far are US$88,860.00; Le102, 300,000.00; Rice: 5tons; Mineral water: 2,000ctns; T-shirt: 1000; Oil: 200L; Medicine: 25ctns and other items like Bread, Noodle, Juice, Umbrellas and slippers.