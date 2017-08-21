21 August 2017

Sierra Leone: Wassce Cheats Jailed

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Two accused persons were last Friday (18 August) remanded at the Male Correctional Centre on Pademba Road after being arraigned for allegedly leaking WASSCE papers to pupils.

Edward Sesay and Olufemi Browne were charged with two counts of leaking examination papers contrary to Section 9(2) of the West Africa Examinations Council Act of 1984.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Hawa Bah, alleged that the accused persons on Monday 17th April, 2017 at Jandu Street, Freetown, incorporated fraud and leaked examination papers.

The prosecutor further alleged that the accused persons gave one Cecil Heffner, who was one of the pupils attempting the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), chemistry and mathematics question papers during the course of the examination.

The defense lawyer, J. Tobby, made an application for bail, assuring the Bench that the accused persons are Sierra Leoneans and have reliable sureties that are ready to enter into their cognizance.

He noted that the accused persons have been incarceration for past twelve days and that they would always make themselves available to court whenever they are needed.

Meanwhile, Inspector Bah objected to bail on the grounds that the offences are very serious as it was an "academic theft"

The magistrate however upheld the prosecution's application and adjourned the matter to 24th August 2017.

