Sierra Leone: Secon Donates Le20 Million and 100 Beds

The CEO of SECON- Sean Papa Chendeka with the Safety Hat and the Minister of Internal Affair- Palo Konteh in the company of the Vice President- Victor B. Foe at Sugar Loaf, Regent.

The Salone Engineering and Construction Company Limited (SECON) would today donate hundred beds and Twenty Million Leones to victims of the recent mudslide and flash floods in Freetown.

The fully Sierra Leonean-owned Company established in 2015 which undertakes civil and other engineering works around the country, would be presenting the donation to the Houourable Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone- Victor Bockarie Foh at his Tower Hill Office.

Speaking to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SECON, Mr. Sean Papa Chendeka about this timely humanitarian gesture which is in line with their corporate social responsibility, he disclosed that after the unfortunate national disaster of Monday 14th August, 2017, they were one of the first responders to provide help to those affected at Kaningo, Lumley including victims at the foot of Sugar Loaf Mountain at Regent.

"When the incident happened, we first went to Sheriff Drive at Lumley where the bridge had collapsed as a result of the flooding and also deployed our engineers and equipment at Sugar Loaf, Regent where we helped to remove bolders while recovering corpses from the rubble," CEO Sean Chendeka explained.

He maintained that his Company's donation is etched in the belief that as a Sierra Leone Entrepreneur, playing a crucial role in providing much-needed support to his affected compatriots at a critical time cannot be more appropriate and timely.

"This national tragedy and its associated loss, is not just for the families of the victims but for us all as Sierra Leoneans. As one of the first responders to the affected areas, we were able to first-hand the overwhelming tragedy and sadness brought about by nature's torment... as our team of engineers, machine operators, truck drivers, and other staff worked with all their might with patriotism as they helped in the rescue efforts... ," the CEO of SECON Limited stated.

Mr. Sean Papa Chendeka acknowledged the astute leadership of President Ernest Bai Koroma for inspiring hope and prompt mobilization of resources during this national crisis.

SECON is currently engaged with road construction around Sheriff Drive, Metchem and the Freetown Phase II which includes the construction of a shorter route from the Atlantic Bridge at Lumley to Juba.

The company prides itself on dedication to quality construction while maintaining a penchant for completing contracts on time. Currently, it employs over 300 Sierra Leoneans in various sectors with the motto: "Solution to Road Constructions."