Cameroon: Logbessou - Electricity Kills Technician

After conceding two defeats, the vice champions of Africa are working hard to secure victories in the remaining matches. Read more »

After repairing a flat screen of his client, a technician by name Amos had begun testing the appliance in his client's sitting room at the Logbessou neighbourhood Saturday when it exploded. The thirty-nine years TV repairer who died instantly from the electrocution had plugged the gadget to electric current to prove to his client that it was now alright for use. The corpse was conveyed to a local hospital mortuary while waiting to inform his family members.

