Cameroon: South West - Floods Kill One,Leave 34 Homeless

After conceding two defeats, the vice champions of Africa are working hard to secure victories in the remaining matches. Read more »

Njongo (Kupe-Muanenguba) - Life seams unbearable now in Upper Nkongho-Mbo in Nguti Sub-Division of Kupe-Muanenguba following an early morning flood that swept through seven villages of the area killing one Clement Fosong, 95. The floods also left some 34 persons homeless. According to the Divisional Officer for Nguti, Kombe Henry Pasang, the displaced persons are now taking refuge in the local health centre in Njongo village and the Chief's Palace in Fonveng. Informed about the incident, Kombe Henry rushed to the scene the next day, 5 August, with his close collaborators of the Police and the Gendarmerie (etat major) to ascertain the situation. Mr. Kombe told Cameroon Tribune yesterday mid-day in a phone chat that the situation was under control with the survivors assembled for protection. He said the incident occurred at about 6am on 4 August, 2017. Further information states that the man who went to rescue Fosong, by name Peter Fuh, sustained serious injuries on the left eye and was evacuated to Tiko in Fako Division where he is undergoing treatment. The flood victims are now being fed through village solidarity. The floods are said to be as a result of a landslide that followed a heavy down pour. It is reported to have buried 14 houses in Njongo and extended its disaster to the next villages of Santchou in Menoua Division of the West Region. Equally, many farms are reported lost to the floods as well as a bridge. The authorities are still to do a material and financial damage evaluation. The affected villages include Mbemfeu, Njongo, Lebeh, Lebock, Fonki, Nzelleted and Fonveng.

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.