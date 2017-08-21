Ghana: Govt Discontinues Towing Levy Policy

press release

The Government of Ghana says it will discontinue the implementation of the mandatory towing levy which was scheduled to start on 1st July, 2017, a press release signed by the Minister for Transport, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has indicated.

According to the Release, Government has decided to seek a review of parts of the law which seek to achieve specifically the removal of the concept of a Mandatory Towing Levy on all owners and persons in charge of motor vehicles and trailers and the role of Government in the provision of towing services which will be limited to only licensing and regulating service providers.

The Release said Government remained committed to the policy that broken down vehicles should be removed from the roads to avert accidents and that new modalities to deal with the removal of broken and disabled vehicles would be announced in due course.

It will be recalled that recently, a Parliament sub-Committee on Transport hinted on the implementation of a mandatory towing policy which generated heated arguments and discontent among affected persons and Ghanaians as a whole.

Parliament in 2012 under the President John Mahama's administration, passed a Legislative Instrument 2180 (Roads Traffic Regulations 2012) which, by Regulation 102(3), imposes a mandatory levy on all owners in charge of Mottor vehicles, for the purposes of towing broken down or disabled vehicles on our roads.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)