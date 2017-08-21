21 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: One Hospitalised, As Armed Robbers Hit Two Villages in Nbr

By Momodou Jawo

The North Bank Region (NBR) of The Gambia, being one of the regions prone to armed robbery has again been hit with robbery after armed robbers broke into shops, and made their ways out with cash in separate attacks.

The incidents were reported to have happened in the early hours of Friday morning at Suwareh Kunda and Kerr Abdul villages both in the NBR.

The public relations officer (PRO) of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) Inspector Foday Conta has confirmed the development. He explained that, in Suwareh Kunda, a Fula man's shop was attacked by the robbers and they went away with Eight Thousand Dalasi (D8, 000), beating the shopkeeper seriously.

PRO Conta added that as the robbers were on their way back, they attacked a Mauritanian shopkeeper at Kerr Abdul village and went away with Eight Thousand Dalasi (D8, 000) plus One Hundred and Fifty Thousand CFA (150, 000 CFA).

Quizzed by the reporter as to what strategies and mechanism the police are putting in place with regard to the increased armed robbery in the NBR, the GPF spokesperson stated that, the Regional Police Command and the Guard Military Commander in the region were working in order to strengthen 24 hours patrol.

In addition, he said, the police high command in Banjul had sent 8 Police Intervention Unit (PIU) personnel with arm and ammunition to reinforce the other officers in the region. "No suspect is arrested, however, according to our investigation, we realised that after the attack, the robbers ran and entered Senegal," he stated.

The Office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), he added, called on the people to be vigilant and report any person they suspect to the nearest police station.

