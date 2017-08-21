21 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Sesdo 'Nawettan' Qualifiers Wrapped-Up

The Serekunda East Sports Development Organization (SESDO) has over the weekend concluded its 'Nawettan' qualifying round competition with only one team from the four relegated sides failing to make it back to the Nawettan proper.

The last year's four relegated sides that booked back their places to the Nawettan proper includes Handover FC, Uprising FC and New Germany FC, but Culture FC failed to make it through again after being beaten by their arch rival, Cassa FC by a lone goal to nil in the regulation period on Friday in the early kickoff match.

In the late encounter on Friday, Handover FC eliminated the Bundung based team, Weeh Weeh Bi 3-2 on post-match penalty shootout after a goalless stalemate in the regulation time.

Weeh Weeh Bi FC has won all their three knockout games but were knockout by the experienced Hanover side, which has been relegating for the past four consecutive seasons, while Weeh Weeh Bi were also participating in the qualifying round tournament for the past three seasons.

On Saturday, Uprising FC booked their place to the Nawettan tournament after beating Frank Furt on post-match penalty shootout following a goalless stalemate in the regulation time. Uprising failed to make it through during the last year's group stages match in the Nawettan proper, while Frank Furt Fc are now participating in the qualifying round for the third year.

In the late Saturday encounter, New Germany defeated Koign Bi FC on post-match penalty shootout following goalless drew in the regulation time.

