Gambia: Safe Convenes Forum On Advocacy, Civic Engagement

Salimatou Foundation for Education recently convened a capacity building forum on policy advocacy and civic engagement for participants at NEDI Office along Kairaba Avenue.

SaFE, is a nongovernmental organisation that advocates and promotes the rights to affordable and accessible education in The Gambia.

Speaking at the training, Salimatou Fatty, the founder of the foundation, who doubles as the CEO, said the foundation was established on the 11th of November 2015.

The training, he went on, was designed to share the knowledge gained at the recent conference she attended in Abuja, Nigeria through the organisation called Youth Initiative For Growth and Advancement (YIAGA)

She explained that the training will also accord young people of The Gambia the oportunity to have better knowledge of policy advocacy and civic engagement.

She thus urged government to promote the rights of education among children and to get rid of street baggers.

"We embarked on schools and community sensitisation on the right to education as well as provide scholarships to the needy students. Currently, we are working on a pilot project to build two blocks of nursery schools classes for the community of Fufo in Foni.'

Muhammed Kebbeh, a volunteer at Salimatou Foundation for Education, described the training as vital especially for participants on advocacy work.

The training, he went on, will help them to know what is advocacy and how they can go about it and the methods of advocacy.

Kebbeh indicated that their work is mainly centered on education because they believed that education is the masterpiece of everything.

"In The Gambia if people are educated they believe that all other cause that they are fighting for will be something that will be achieved at the end."

He recalled that sometime in October 2016, Ms. Salimatou Fatty, was among over 100 youth delegates, who participated in youth organizing school held in Abuja, Nigeria.