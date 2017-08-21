21 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Dozen Arrested in Banjul

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Momodou Jawo

Officers of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) have recently arrested over dozen of people in Banjul, the capital following a raid conducted, the Daily Observer can authoritatively report.

According to reliable information reaching this medium, the police conducted the raid following reports of rampant breaking and stealing in the capital city.

When contacted, the public relations officer (PRO) of The GPF, Inspector Foday Conta confirmed the development. He said the police in Banjul recently arrested the suspects and they are currently under their custody.

PRO Conta added that almost most of the people arrested were from Nyamanari village. "These are the people that will call you and ask you to give out charity or to give them something. They are currently undergoing screening and those without documents; will be handed over to the Immigration Department for deportation, while others who are involved in criminal activities will be prosecuted."

Gambia

Soldier Discharged And Acquitted

Mamadou Dem principal magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the lower court Inbanjul last Friday 18th August, 2017 discharged… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.