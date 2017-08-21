Ghana: Gold Trades Little Changed

Gold prices were little changed on Monday as investors sought further direction after a week of geopolitical uncertainty in the United States and Europe and ahead of a meeting of central bankers later this week. Spot gold edged 0.1 percent higher at $1,285.91 an ounce by 0406 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery
To access this content, you must purchase Business Day Ghana-Silver Membership, Business Day Ghana-Gold Membership, Business Day Ghana-Platinum Membership or Business Day Ghana-Diamond Membership, or log in if you are a member.