KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested three pupils after two videos of school boys fighting with weapons emerged on social media on Monday.

In two separate videos, pupils from Richard's Bay Secondary School on the KZN north coast are seen attacking each other.

In the first video, a group of boys are seen walking across the school field when one of the boys in a white shirt takes out what appears to be a large knife or panga and aims it at another boy wearing a green top.

The boy in the green top then falls to the ground.

A group of children is then heard screaming while surrounding the two boys.

In the second video, a boy takes out a similar looking knife or panga and wildly attacks one of the boys.

The knife-wielding pupil then chases after the boy. The videos were shot on Friday.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said they found knives and small quantities of dagga at the school.

Zwane said three pupils - aged 19 - were arrested and charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They are expected to appear in the Empangeni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

"It is alleged that pupils had an argument and five pupils aged between 16 and 18 sustained multiple injuries."

Police are still searching for a fourth pupil that was involved in the incident.

