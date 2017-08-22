21 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'Buhari Will Travel for Treatment Again If ... ' - Presidency

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Kunle Sanni

President Muhammadu Buhari, who returned Saturday from a 103-day medical vacation in the United Kingdom, may yet return there for medical treatment if need arises, his media adviser said Monday.

Mr. Buhari addressed the nation on Monday, his first since coming back, warning of his administration's readiness to deal with proponents of the dissolution of Nigeria.

The president kept mute about his health condition, and gave no indication whether he would seek further treatment.

Mr. Buhari has been treated in London for months for an undisclosed ailment.

But his spokesman, Femi Adesina, gave an indication that the president may still travel for medical treatment.

Speaking on Sunrise Daily programme on Channels TV Monday morning, Mr. Adesina called on Nigerians to pray that Buhari remains in good health.

"What Nigerians should hope for is our president would remain whole; that is what the we should hope for," he said. "But if there is any reason to go out why not. You need to first stay alive before you can lead the country."

Mr. Adesina said the president was prepared to resume office after transmitting a letter to the National Assembly, informing the lawmakers he was back to his duty post as demanded by the constitution.

The letter was transmitted by the president on Monday morning and confirmed received by Senate President Bukola Saraki.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was edited to reflect the actual quote by Mr. Adesina.

Nigeria

State Positioned for International Oil, Gas Dominance Despite Challenges

By embracing a digital revolution in its oil and gas facilities, Nigeria could propel itself from the shadows of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.