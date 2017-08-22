Nigeria: Top Nigerian University Expels 17 Students

The Senate of the Bayero University, Kano, has approved the expulsion of 17 students due to irregularities discovered in their entry qualifications.

It has also exonerated three others for failure to establish any case of irregularities against them.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the chairman and secretary, senate committee on entry qualifications, Bala Aliyu and Amina Abdullahi.

The statement said the punitive measures were taken in accordance with category 3.6 of the General Examinations and Academic Regulations (GEAR) and after following due process.

The statement gave the names of the expelled students as:

1. Yahaya Shuaibu Muhammad

2. Khadija Ibrahim

3. Yusuf Usman Abdullahi

4. Mansura Muhammad Danjuma

5. Sumayya Said Ismail

6. Ado Auwalu Malam

7. Aliyu Musa

8. Aminu Muhammad Usman

9. Ibrahim Aminu Dahiru

10. Surajo Ahmad Adamu

11. Aliyu Haruna

12. Nuruddeen Yunusa Kuta

13. Anas Abdullahi Muhammad

14. Nusaiba Ado Gwarjo

15. Idris Kawuwa

16. Saidu Araga Ahmed

17. Rafatu Abdulkareem

"Three students Abdulmajid Sale, Mahmud Danladi and Yusuf Abdulmateen were exonerated after being cleared of irregularities in their entry qualifications," the statement added.

The statement revealed that "Ibrahim Idris Yakasai was withdrawn because the committee found him with a deficiency in his entry qualification. One other case is pending, subject to instruction given, involving Abubakar Sarkin'ya Saidu."

The announcement by the BUK authorities comes on the same day another federal university expelled nine students for alleged exaministion malpractice.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Federal University Dutsinma in Katsina State expelled the nine students and dismissed three staff.