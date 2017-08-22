18 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Lissu - Govt-Owned Aircraft Is Held in Canada

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
Air Tanzania (file photo)
By By Deogratius Kamagi

Singida East MpTunduLissu has said the government owned commercial aircraft, Bombardier Q400, which was expected to be delivered to Air Tanzania Company Limited in July this year has been seized in Canada.

Mr Lissu, who also serves as the chief legal officer of the main opposition party, Chadema, told reporters at press conference on Friday that the aircraft was seized after the government failed to pay $38 million (Sh83 billion) to the Canadian Stirling Civil Engineering Limited.

The company was contracted to construct the Wazo Hill-Bagamoyo road in Dar es Salaam but the government terminated the contract without paying compensation. The contractor went to the International Court of Arbitration and won the case.

"The government lost the case and in 2010, it was ordered to pay the compensation amounting to $25 million with an interest of eight per cent," he said.

He said, the debt wasn't paid on time and has since increased to $38 million as of June this year. The failure of the government to pay damages prompted the issuance of the order to attach Tanzania government assets found in Canada, France, Netherlands, Belgium, England and Uganda.

"To start with, they have taken the Bombardier Q400 which was expected in the country last month, and the same would be done to the much awaited plane, Boeing 787 Dreamliner, if the debt won't be paid," Mr Lissue noted.

More on This

Uncertainty Clouds Arrival of Third Bombardier Plane

The Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Prof Makame Mbarawa, yesterday failed to clarify when the third… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.