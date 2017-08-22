Kenya: Returning Ball Fractures Obuya Academy Bowler's Hand

Obuya Academy's off-spin bowler Protus Asirigwa fractured his right hand on Sunday during a Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association Super League match between his team and Ruaraka Sports Club.

Kennedy Obuya, who took the boy to Avenue Hospital for treatment, said Asirigwa was stopping a ball he had bowled to one of Ruaraka's professional players when he injured his hand.

The palm was put in a cast and Asiirigwa will be out of action for one month.

Asirigwa's team was dismissed for a paltry 120 runs and Ruaraka won the game by eight wickets.

At Forest Road, Kanbis beat Sikh Union who were at home, by seven wickets.

Bating first, Sikh Union scored 157 runs by the time all their batsmen were sent back to the pavilion with a score of 157 with 43 balls of their allotted 50 overs in hand.

Sandip Andole top scored for Sikh Union with 33. Abdul Rehman (27), Gurdeep Singh (12), Paramveer Singh (19) and Jasraj Singh (12) were the only other Sikh Union's players who posted double digit figures.

Jayant Mepani (2/10), Pushpak Kerai (2/41), Dhiren Gondaria (2/35) and Rakep Patel. (1/1) were Kanbis' main wicket takers. Kanbis were home and dry with seven wickets in just 31.3 overs.

WINNING PARTNERSHIP

Nelson Odhiambo top scored for Kanbis with unbeaten half a century (52) off 84 deliveries.

Odhiambo shared a winning fourth wicket partnership of 84 runs with Vinod Rabadia (37 off 45 balls with five fours).

Rakep Patel (38) was the other batsman who did well with the bat.

Sikh Union's three wickets were shared among Gagadeep Singh (1/9), Gurdeep Singh (1/38) and Sandip Adole (1/25).

At Park Road, Swamibapa (193 for one) beat their hosts Sir Ali Muslim Club (189 all out) by nine wickets whileat Nairobi Club, Kongonis (176 all out) lost to Cutchi Leva (178 for 3) by seven wickets.

At Peponi School, Ruiru, Stray Lions (200 all out) beat Nairobi Gymkhana (103 all out) by 97 runs.