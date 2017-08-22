Rwanda: Nzamwita Given Ultimatum to Account for Ferwafa Funds

The president of Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) Vincent Nzamwita has been given a 48-hour ultimatum to call for a general meeting and explain how the federation's finances are utilised.

In a letter signed by the federation vice president Vedaste Kayiranga and the federation lawyer Emmanuel Ndagijimana, Nzamwita has until Tuesday to explain how FERWAFA resources are utilized or they would take further action.

"Mr. President, having worked with you on the Executive Committee of FERWAFA from January 2014, we're not happy with the way decisions are being taken at most times, without our consultation," the letter dated August 21, 2017, reads in part.

"We have observed that you decided to reward yourself $20,000 (about Rwf16.8 million) offered by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF). The money was allocated as allowances for the President from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 but you put the whole amount on your personal account in Bank of Kigali," the officials wrote.

FERWAFA Executive Committee members accuse Nzamwita of not paying taxes on the money received, noting that, "All this was done without the notification of the Committee in charge of federation resources."

The letter which is copied to the Minister for Sports and Culture, Julienne Uwacu, further warns that if Nzamwita does not call for a general meeting urgently, they will take further action.

Nzamwita's troubles come less than a month before FERWAFA's general elections scheduled to take place on September 10-he is standing for re-election against Albert Mwanafunzi, a former member of the federation Executive Committee in charge of Competitions.

Efforts to get a comment from Nzamwita proved futile as he declined to answer our repeated calls on his known phone number; however, FERWAFA Spokesperson Prosper Ruboneza confirmed that they received the letter.

"We received the letter. Unfortunately the president is out of the country on official duty," Ruboneza told Times Sport, adding that, "He (Nzamwita) travelled to Kenya and we are not sure when he will be back, so I can't comment, we have to wait until he returns."