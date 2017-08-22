President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed his sadness following the tragic death of Mrs Christabel Ouko, the widow of former Foreign Affairs Minister Robert Ouko.

Mrs Ouko died Monday after a car crash at Kipsitet, along the Awasi-Kericho Highway as she left the inauguration ceremony of Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o.

President Kenyatta said that during her long life, Mrs Ouko distinguished herself by her dedication to her family, her community and her country.

"She served the nation as a civil servant, and then supported her husband as he too served Kenya with distinction. In later years, she devoted herself to her family and to her community; in doing so, she helped others make the most of their talents, and earned their gratitude," said the President in a statement from State House.

President Kenyatta sent his condolences to the Ouko family and friends.

"May they be comforted, and may they be granted the strength to come through this trying period," said the President.

DIED IN HOSPITAL

Mrs Ouko died while undergoing treatment at Siloam Hospital from what doctors said was internal bleeding.

She was brought in around 4pm together with the son Ken Ouko who escaped unhurt.

Two other occupants, a man and woman who are their relatives, sustained minor injuries and are being treated at the hospital.

Former Roads minister Franklin Bett, who owns the hospital, said Mrs Ouko was unconscious when she was brought in and doctors tried to resuscitate her in vain.

"The doctors did all they could. Sadly she passed on," said Mr Bett.

Mrs Ouko's son, who was driving when the car rolled, said he is waiting for his siblings from Nairobi before he gives an account of what happened.