Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Sheikh Kamoga, centre, and his colleagues in court on Monday.

The High Court on Monday acquitted the 14 Muslims of charges of murdering Sheikhs Mustafa Bahiga and Ibrahim Hassan Kirya and other Muslim leaders, about three years ago.

However, a panel of three justices led by Ezekiel Muhanguzi of the International Crimes court Division of the High Court, found guilty six suspects including the leader of Tabliq Sect Sheikh Mohamad Yunus Kamoga of terrorism related activities.

Other found guilty of the terrorism acts were; Sheikh Siraje Kawooya, Sheikh Murta Mudde Bukenya, Sheikh Fahad Kalungi, Kakande Yusufu alias Abdallah and Sekayaja Abdulsalam alias Kassim Mulumba.

The Justices said they will pass their sentence tomorrow at 2:30pm.

Court found out that they committed the terrorism crimes by printing fliers with the names of those targeted to be killed inscribed on them and distributed in mosques, holding meetings in their homes from where they planned the killings, sending of watsap messages with pictures of graves, coffins, bullets to their rival groups.

Those acquitted of all counts are Amir Kinene, his brother Hakeem Kinene, Abdul Rashid Sematimba, Hamza Kasirye, Twaha Sekitto, Rashid Jingo, Musa Isa Mubiru and Yiga George William.