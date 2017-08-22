21 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: SA Rock Legends to Perform in Namibia

Tagged:

Related Topics

South Africa's rock legends, Wendy Oldfield and Robin Auld will perform in Namibia in three different shows taking place on 24 August at the Warehouse Theatre, 25 August at JoJos Music and Arts Cafe and on 26 August at Desert Tavern in Swakopmund.

The rock legends combine a mix of djembe, soul vocals, harmonica, stompboard and African blues guitar stylings to create a fresh roots sound.

Both veterans of the South African touring circuit with many hit songs along the way, their collaboration is uplifting and upbeat with roots versions of their old hits along with their contemporary catalogue.

For more information on the show at JoJos, call Roy on 081 6935019, The Warehouse Theatre on 061 402 253 and Desert Tavern on 064 404 204.

Namibia

Drought Affects Sheep Exports

The unavailability of slaughter-ready sheep (16kg and above) is one of the factors that contributed towards the 4.7%… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.