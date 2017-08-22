Namibia: SA Rock Legends to Perform in Namibia

South Africa's rock legends, Wendy Oldfield and Robin Auld will perform in Namibia in three different shows taking place on 24 August at the Warehouse Theatre, 25 August at JoJos Music and Arts Cafe and on 26 August at Desert Tavern in Swakopmund.

The rock legends combine a mix of djembe, soul vocals, harmonica, stompboard and African blues guitar stylings to create a fresh roots sound.

Both veterans of the South African touring circuit with many hit songs along the way, their collaboration is uplifting and upbeat with roots versions of their old hits along with their contemporary catalogue.

For more information on the show at JoJos, call Roy on 081 6935019, The Warehouse Theatre on 061 402 253 and Desert Tavern on 064 404 204.