Kenya: Three Outgoing Governors Pledge to Support Successors

Former governors Kinuthia Mbugua (Nakuru), Waithaka Mwangi (Nyandarua) and Joshua Irungu (Laikipia) have pledged their support for their successors who have been sworn into office Monday.

Mr Mbugua, who attended the inauguration ceremony of Mr Lee Kinyanjui at the Nakuru ASK grounds, however, told his successor to learn from his government's mistakes and build on its successes.

"We may have made mistakes as the first county government. Let our mistakes be a learning point so that you don't repeat them. Don't follow the same route," he said.

"The little good things that the first county government of Nakuru did, build on them, let's build on them," the former governor said, adding that there was not a single problem that was his own but of Nakuru residents.

"Please if you find the foundation firm, build on it," he urged the new governor, saying he had the best interests of Nakuru people at heart and would join hands with his successor and support him on his new journey in office.

NYANDARUA

In Nyandarua, Mr Mwangi congratulated Governor Francis Kimemia's win but told him not to celebrate yet saying many challenges await him.

He told the governor to humble himself.

"We expect you to serve with humility, do not isolate yourself from the people," he advised.

He said he was not bitter with his successor and he had conceded defeat.

"I am not bitter today. Wanjiku decided it is you. I conceded and I wish you well," he said, adding that he was proud of his achievements in the health and infrastructure sectors.

"Nyandarua had nothing when I became governor," he said.

Earlier, he had bitterly complained over what he called protocol hitches that kept him waiting in his office from 8am.

UNITY CALL

In Nakuru, Mr Mbugua also had a word of advice for the new governor, stating that it would be very important for the new county assembly and the executive to work together.

He said he will now take the role of an elder and will support the new governor from the backseat.

Local leaders, led by the Senator-elect Ms Susan Kihika pledged their support for Governor Kinyanjui and urged him to maintain the peace that the cosmopolitan county has enjoyed under Mr Mbugua's administration.

Some of the MPs present included Mr Samuel Arama (Nakuru West), Mr Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Mr Francis Kimani (Molo), Mr David Gikaria (Nakuru East), Ms Martha Wangari (Gilgil) and Ms Jane Kihara (Naivasha).

LAIKIPIA

In Laikipia, Mr Irungu told his supporters to accept defeat and move on, stating that the campaign season was over and it was Mr Ndiritu Muriithi's time.

He pledged his support to his successor.

"As I pass the mantle of governorship, I will support you in running the county. I will still be there to serve Laikipians and Kenyans in [any] other capacity that God will provide," the outgoing governor said at Nanyuki Municipal Stadium in Laikipia East where the inauguration ceremony took place.

"The campaign season came to a dead end some weeks ago and it was not our time. It was Mr Muriithi's time so let us accept the reality and move on," said the outgoing governor.

PEACE CALL

Mr Irungu congratulated his successor and urged him to unite both camps for peace and cohesion in the county.

"I know that Mr Muriithi will serve the people equally not withstanding their political affiliations to ensure that peace prevails in the county," he stated.

Justice Alfred Mabeya and Nanyuki Chief Magistrate Lucy Mutai presided over Mr Mutiithi's and his deputy John Mwaniki's oath taking ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by elected leaders in the just concluded elections, among them John Kinyua (Senator), Catherine Waruguru (Women Rep), MPs Mr Patrick Mariru (Laikipia West), Mrs Sarah Lekorere (Laikipia North) and Mr Mohamed Deddy (Laikipia East).

NCIC chairman Francis Ole Kaparo and Laikipia County Commissioner Onesmus Musyoki were also present.