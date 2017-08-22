Kenya: Munya, Ragwa Skip Swearing-in Ceremonies of Their Successors

Former Meru Governor Peter Munya and his Tharaka-Nithi colleague Samuel Ragwa snubbed the swearing-in ceremonies of their successors last week.

Mr Munya has disputed the election of Mr Kiraitu Murungi.

His running mate Peter Kaberia said their plan to file a petition challenging Mr Murungi's election is on course.

Mr Munya's former deputy Raphael Muriungi handed over the instruments of power to Mr Murungi but said the former governor had not sent him.

In Tharaka-Nithi, Mr Ragwa and his deputy, Dr Mati Murithi, did not attend the inauguration of Governor Muthomi Njuki although they had been invited.

This left the county secretary, Dr Fredrick Kamundi, to hand over the instruments of power on their behalf.

Mr Ragwa and his deputy have neither publicly conceded nor disputed the election results.

Nation could not get them to comment as their phones were off.

On August 9, Mr Ragwa called Nation and promised to address journalists on some issues that he termed as election malpractices but he has never done so.

The decision by the former county leaders to shun the swearing in ceremony has elicited mixed reactions from the residents with some arguing that Mr Ragwa feared being embarrassed by the winning team while others say he could be planning to challenge the outcome in court.

During the ceremony, Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki and Mr Njuki accused Mr Ragwa of stealing public funds and called for his prosecution.

"We want the government to investigate and recover properties stolen by the former county leaders," said Prof Kindiki.