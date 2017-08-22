South Africa: KZN Premier Promises Support to Families of Victims of Horror Crash

Photo: KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport

Thomas Mxolisi Kaunda, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, at the scene of the minibus crash.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu on Monday promised the support of the provincial government for the families of the 19 people who died in a minibus accident in Msunduzi on Sunday.

The KwaZulu-Natal transport department met with the families of the deceased on Monday who began "the difficult task" of identifying the bodies of their loved ones, Mchunu said in a statement.

"The trauma that has been experienced by the families will take many years to heal but we hope that the support to be provided by the provincial government will assist in healing their broken hearts."

Mchunu said the provincial government will expedite the post-mortems of the deceased and assign social workers to provide on a continuous basis, psycho-social services to their families.

Funeral arrangements will be announced following consultation with the families and their church, Mchunu said.

On Sunday afternoon, the KwaZulu-Natal department said the minibus which killed the 19 people had no brakes and was overloaded.

"There were 26 people in the 16-seater minibus and the preliminary mechanical investigation revealed that the minibus had no brakes," the department said in a statement.

The taxi has been impounded for further investigation. The Road Traffic Management Corporation would investigate the crash, the department said.

News24