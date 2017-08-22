Uganda: UPDF Soldier Shoots One Dead

Kasese — One person alleged to be a member of the Kirumiramutima group has been shot dead after he reportedly stabbed a UPDF soldier who had taken cover in a nearby bush at his home.

Kirumiramutima is a militia group loyal to the Rwenzururu Kingdom.

Matayo Bwanzire was allegedly shot dead by Pte Wycliffe Amanya after he to stabbed him in the shoulder several times during an operation at Kasangali Village, in Bwesumbu Sub-county, Kasese District.

The 2nd Division Army spokesperson, Maj Peter Mugisha, confirmed the incident and described it as "unfortunate".

"It is true Bwanzire was shot dead in the wee hours of Friday by our officer. We had been trailing him and others at large following the attack on Mr Arthur Mbarage a fortnight ago," Mr Mugisha said during a phone interview.

Maj Mugisha said the army begun hunting Bwanzire after Mr Mbarage, the Bwesumbu Sub-county councillor, pinned him among the suspects who allegedly ambushed and stabbed him to near death.

He said Pte Amanya was with his colleagues from Kasanagali Army Detach during the operation.

"Our officers had waylaid the deceased at his home, he jumped through the window with knives before grabbing one of them who later killed him in self-defence," the army spokesperson said.

About the group

He said Kirumiramutima militia group have been re-grouping and training other people in Bunyangabu District.

"We are aware of their operations and movements. They move at night crossing River Mubuku to Kasangali and then Bunyangabu to terrorise innocent people. Their target is government sympathisers," he added.

Maj Mugisha however, assured residents of security and asked to be vigilant of any wrong elements.