Uganda: 1 Killed, 24 Injured in Kibuku Car Accident

Kibuku — One person was yesterday afternoon confirmed dead and 24 others sustained multiple injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in over-turned several times along Tirinyi-Pallisa road

The accident, according to police occurred at around 2.00pm. One person was reportedly killed and the scores which were seriously injured are admitted at Mbale regional hospital and others were rushed to Kibuku health centre IV and Tirinyi health centres, undergoing intensive care.

Police identified the dead person as Sarah Mbeiza [78] a resident of Tirinyi. She died few minutes after reaching Mbale Hospital. The driver identified as Patrick Mbuta, has been arrested and is being detained at Kibuku police station pending to be charged.

The Kibuku District Police commander, Mr Bonny Okoyi, confirmed the development, and partly blamed the driver of the vehicle Reg NO UAW-981R for cause of the accident due to reckless driving [over speeding] that left one person dead and scores seriously injured.

It's reported that the over- speeding vehicle was heading from Nanoko to Kapyani in Kasasira sub-county in Kibuku district before it over turned several times in the middle of the road. Majority of the injured were mourners.

"The accident has been attributed to over speeding. This remains common despite calls by the police to observe traffic regulations and guidelines. It's unfortunate that one person has lost her life and others sustained fractured legs because of careless driving. Police will have to deal with such errant drivers" Mr Okoyi said.

He warned that police will continue with operations to crack down reckless drivers and those without valid driving license especially on major roads.

"The only way to reduce on these accidents is by enforcing the traffic laws. Some errant drivers have been infiltrated by fake drivers into the sector and are mainly named in causing these rampant accidents that are being experienced" he said.

With the spell of the increasing number of road accidents along major roads, this has left the police deeply concerned and worried about the escalating road carnage, which has left many lives dead and scores injured.

Police statistics indicates that the number of road accidents in eastern region mainly involving motorcycles and vehicles is overwhelming. "At least two accidents per day are registered. These are quite big. As police, we have stepped up vigilance to apprehend errant drivers who have failed to adhere to police regulations" he said

He urged drivers to observe traffic rules and guidelines to avert the escalating cases up surging from road accidents. The passengers should alert the police of drivers who have persisted refused to a bid by the police regulations by either over speeding or overloading beyond their capacity.