Uganda: Kibuku DEO Under Investigation Over Forgery and Theft

Kibuku — The Directorate of Criminal Investigation Department [CID] has taken over investigations into allegations of forgery, theft and abuse of office against the Kibuku District Education officer [DEO], Mr Christopher Wamika.

This comes after Mr Elisa Kwalinga petitioned the Directorate to investigate the said officer [DEO] over allegations of forgery, theft and abuse of officer VIDE Kibuku Police station GEF 006/2017.

According to the letter dated July 28 addressed to the Director CID, Kampala stated that, "This is to request for your kind intervention into the case which appears to be is being mismanaged by the Kibuku police station. I request that the file should be transferred from Kibuku to CID headquarters for proper management".

Adding that, "The LC5 chairperson had written to the DPC Kibuku directing investigation to be halted since the LC5 chief and CAO have interest in the suspect and also the suspect [DEO] was also pushing for the file to be transferred to the Region where he has influence".

The LC5 chairman, Mr Charles Kadyama told Daily Monitor that the district as a family wrote to police to halt the investigations against the said officer [DEO] because these were internal issues that could be handled by the CAO.

"Investigations are being carried out to determine the truth of the matter but in reality these are malicious statements and purely witch-hunting with no basis" Mr Kadyama said.

It also stated that since the case was opened at Kibuku police station, no action has ever been taken by police raising suspicion. "We humbly request the police file to be transferred to CID headquarters for proper management since the evidence of forgery, theft and abuse of office is over weighing"

The District Education officer [Christopher Wamika] woes stems from the requisition dated April 26,to where is suspected to have connived and forged the signature of the district inspector of schools, Mr Leticia Nabirye.to draw fuel worthy shs 1.6m from Go standard services Ltd.

The purported requisition of shs 1.799.000 as facilitation [fuel and allowances] for education officers during monitoring of all projects under School facilitation grant [SFG] in education department is said to have been raised by the district Inspector of schools,Ms Leticia Nabirye,who in turn has totally denied.

Ms Nabirye told Daily Monitor that the truth of the matter is that has never signed any requisition as its being alleged to carry out that activity. "It's good that police has kicked off with the investigations the truth will come out clearly" she said

The funds were meant to visit the renovation of s 5-classroom block at Kadama primary school, renovation of a 2-classroom at Buseta primary school and construction of staff house, Kitchen and 2-stance pit latrines with bathrooms phase 1 at Bugwere primary school

According to the requisition documents obtained by Daily Monitor shows that shs 1.038.000 was meant for fuel [346litres] and Shs 354.000 as SDA for the DEO and the School inspector respectively for the 27 days while Shs 277.000 for the two drivers.

However, Mr Wamika has totally rubbished all these allegations claiming that these are political witch-hunt intended to malign his integrity. "All these allegations are baseless with no proof but whoever thinks is aggrieved and has evidence should seek legal redress than spreading malicious statements"

The Chief Administrative officer, Mr Richard Mugolo, confirmed the development, saying that the matter is under police investigations but as a district, we are also taking internal mechanism through internal audit.