Kenya: Lupita Pens Heartfelt Message to Dad After Swearing In

Photo: Lupita Nyong'o/Instagram

Lupita shared a list of ten things her dad taught her in life.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o has penned a heartfelt message to her father after he was sworn in as the second Governor of Kisumu County.

Prof Anyang Nyong’o was among governors who took oath of office on Monday in their respective counties across the country.

However, his famous daughter was unable to attend his swearing in ceremony that was held at the Kenyatta Sports Ground in Kisumu.

But in a Facebook post, Lupita acknowledged his father’s efforts in politics, recollecting on things her father taught her during the years, and wishing him the best as he embarks on his new journey."

You are smart: I took this to mean both that I was dressed well (We Kenyans say smart for well-dressed), but also that I was intelligent. It always made me feel special and valuable, wrote Lupita.

You can do anything: Daddy never EVER made me feel limited by my gender. He supported me when I did things that my society thought un-ladylike, like whistling, dressing like Kriss Kross, and even climbing trees in my adulthood. He was my first example of what feminism looks like on a man.