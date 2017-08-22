22 August 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Afrobasket - Zenith Bank Hails d'Tigress for Booking Quarter Final Ticket

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zenith Bank Plc, sponsors of the annual National Women Basketball League, has showered praises on the Nigeria female team, D'Tigress, for the impressive results recorded so far at the ongoing FIBA Women Afrobasket taking place in Mali.

D'Tigress started the competition on a winning note defeating Mozambique 80-69 in their first game, whipped Democratic Republic of Congo 84-47 in the second and on Sunday defeated Egypt 106-72 to emerge the first team to book a place in the quarterfinal of the competition.

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Peter Amangbo, yesterday applauded the team and said the bank was proud of the results posted so far.

He said: "We are really delighted especially because only few weeks ago, some of the players representing Nigeria in Mali were in the final of the Women Basketball League which we have sponsored in the country for 13 years.

"The players have demonstrated to everybody that they are good enough to rule Africa. D'Tigress have shown Nigerians that our investment in the game has not been in vain in the country," stressed the bank's CEO.

Amangbo went ahead to charge the players to continue their winning streak in the continental basketball competition.

"The quarterfinal is the stage where the keen contest will start, we believe in the team and charge the players and officials to go all the way and win the title," the Zenith Bank boss added.

Today in Mali, D'Tigress will take on Guinea in their fourth group match but the victory recorded in the three games already played has guaranteed Nigeria a place in the last eight.

Nigeria will play Senegal in the last group match of the competition which ends on August 27.

Nigeria

Activist Wins Prestigious Award for Aiding Victims of Boko Haram

Nigerian activist, Rebecca Dali has won the prestigious Sergio Vieira de Mello Foundation award for her work in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.