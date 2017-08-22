Kenya: Sigona Man Clinches Club Matchplay Championship

Shiv Shah, one of the single figure handicap golfers at Sigona Golf Club, last weekend beat former champion John Ndichu 4-3 in the final match to win this year's Club Matchplay Championship title.

Shah made his way to the final match by beating George Mwaura 6-5 in the semi finals where Ndichu had beaten Dev Savani 5-3.

Well before the semis, Shiv Shah had won 3-2 against Annad Chandarana in the quarter finals where Ndichu defeated Rajiv Shah with a 2-1 margin.

In other matches, Dev Savani beat Ashwin Gidoomal 4-3, to make it to the semis.

This year, the title was up for grabs as defending champion Sujan Shah turned professional in April hence could not defend his title.

In the 'A' division championship, Mwaura Kariuki posted a 3-2 victory against Dilesh Bhayani while Sammy Mwiti clinched the 'B' division title after a narrow 1-up victory against Sahil Dodhia.

The 'C' division title went to S. Chandarana who beat Ndungu Kamau one-up.

The ladies' title as expected went to Zippy Wachira who beat Hu Yue 4-3 in the final match.

Taking the 'A' division title was Rachel Ndei who beat Shobna Patel 2-1 while in the 'B' division, Maureen Wroe beat Dhuni Shah 3-2.

Claiming the 'C' division title was Anne Njambi Kabugi who beat Salina Shah one-up in the final match.

In the stableford subsidiary event, Deep Shah fired an excellent 42 points to claim the overall prize, beating K. Shah by four points while Jay Dhanani on 36 was third and in fourth place was Ali Khimji on 35 points.

Leading the guests was Raj Shah who carded 33 points.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Abraham Samoei carded 39 points to claim the overall title in the Stableford Competition sponsored by the club captain.

Taking the men's title was Kaisan Virani who returned 38 points though after beating second placed Kennedy Mariga who had also fired 38 points.

In the ladies' section, Jane Mwangi posted 36 points to win on countback from Rose Wanjiku while Roy Bore emerged the best guest with 34 points.