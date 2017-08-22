Nigeria: Climate Change - Nimasa to Bar Carbon Emitting Ships From Nigerian Ports

Lagos — The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has said it will stop vessels with high amount of sulphur in fuel that allow for emission of carbon monoxide into the air from calling at the nation's seaports.

The director-general of the agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, who disclosed this, said the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) through Annex VI has put a cap to amount of sulphur and nitrogen dioxide emitted into the air and the amount of sulphur that is contained in the fuel ship used and emitted into the air.

Peterside spoke at a one day national stakeholders' forum on Marine Pollution (Marpol) Annex VI and other emerging issues on climate change in the Nigerian Maritime Sector held in Lagos, yesterday.

According to him, penalty for vessels that violate the latest convention is to bar them from calling at the nation's seaports.

He said, "When vessels berth at our various ports, we take sample of fuel and so many other things we do to check the quality of fuels and emissions there off. But,the penalty for violation of Marpol Annex VI would be not allowing such vessels to call in our territorial waters.

"The principal reason is to raise awareness on impacts of climate change, especially the negative impacts of gas emissions from ships to climate change and the IMO has ratified Marpol Annex VI that deals with emissions of gas from ships".

The DG also noted that Nigeria must address the threat of climate change in other to effectively and efficiently maximise the abundant resources in the nation's oceans and seas.

According to statistics, Nigeria, Libya, Egypt and Morocco contributed a total of 46 per cent of greenhouse gasses in Africa, while South Africa unilaterally contributed 38 per cent.

Ships contribute to emissions of carbon monoxide to the atmosphere, which contributes to climate change and if not checked overtime, it will have negative effect on the atmosphere and the environment.

The United Nations target is to reduce, per Gross Domestic Product (GDP), emission from 0.873kg carbon dioxide in 2015 to 0.493kg by 2030.