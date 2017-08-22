Nigeria: Lassa Fever Kills 68, 718 Cases Recorded

Abuja — About 68 persons have been killed by lassa fever since the begining of 2017, the Federal Government has said.

Speaking at the Maiden Edition of the Lassa fever outbreak in Abuja, the Minister of Health, who was represented by the Minister of State for health, Dr Ehanire Osagie expressed sadness over the increasing case of the disease disclosing that while 718 cases have been recorded so far, 227 have been confirmed.

Ehanire said, the record is the worst since the outbreak of Lassa fever in 1969.

He also disclosed that the ministry of health is working in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) to make provision for standard isolation wards and improve on surveillance.

"While working to ensure that Nigeria is delisted from Lassa fever endemic countries, we are going to put in place necessary infrastructure that will help in improving case management to bring down mortality of Lassa fever.

"We are talking about standard isolation wards across the country and quality staff at the diagnostic centers to reduce the delays and consequences and provide Lassa fever management commodities including PPEs".

He also promised that the federal government would work with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that care givers are well protected while providing care for Lassa fever patients.

Speaking earlier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu noted that the NCDC was planning on setting up a risk communication plan in affected areas so that everyone is clear on where the responsibility of all the three tiers of government were.