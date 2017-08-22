21 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan, Chad Agree to Continue Dialogue On Joint Issues

Khartoum — Sudan and Chad have agreed to continue dialogue on the common issues between the two countries, especially the security, economic and political issues for boosting joint cooperation between them.

The Sudan's Ambassador to Chad, Abdul-Aziz Hassan Salih, noted in press statements that the Sudanese-Chadian talks, that were held at the Republican Palace, Monday, chaired by the Vice President of the Republic Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, for the Sudan side, and the Chadian prime minister, Albert Pahimi Padacké, have discussed cooperation in fields of economy, trade, capability building, the railways to Nyala city, the land roads.

He pointed out that the t wo sides have also tackled the development of situations in the region particularly the conflict in Libya and its negative impacts on the t wo countries, indicating that what is happening in Libya concerns all neighboring countries, and the need to find solution to the issues through peaceful means until stability is achieved in Libya.

Ambassador Salih has described the Sudanese Chadian political relations as developing, referring to the two parties' agreement on enhancing mutual cooperation.

