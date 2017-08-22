Burundi: Death Toll Reaches Six in Seven Days

At least six bodies were discovered in different parts of Burundi over the past week. Some people have been arrested for investigative reasons.

On 20 August, a body was discovered on Gitongo hill of Mutaho Commune in Gitega central province. Rogatien Gahungu, the victim, was the bicycle taxi rider. His body was full of wounds. Local administration officials say he might have been killed with a machete.

Another dead body was found in Jiji River that separates Songa and Bururi Communes of Bururi southern Province on the same day. The victim, who has not been identified so far, was a woman whose arms were tied up from behind.

On 17 August, a dead body of a woman was recovered from Ruvyironza River in Makebuko Commune of Gitega central province. The police say she was beaten on her ear before being killed. On the same day, another lifeless body was found in Ruhwa River in Cibitoke western province. This dead body is added to 16 other dead bodies discovered in the same river since June 2017, according to local residents.

On 16 August, a dead body of a child was found in Gihogazi Commune of Karuzi province. Local administration officials say he might have been killed by people who had come to steal goats that he was keeping. Three people were arrested for investigation. Another body of a person known as Elie Kwizigirwa was found in Ndurumu River, wrapped in a mosquito net in Karuzi province on 15 August.

Grenade explosions

On 20 August, unknown people threw a grenade at a volley-ball ground in Rusaka Commune of Mwaro Province. Pierre Nkurikiye, the police spokesperson, says two people were slightly wounded and immediately taken to hospital for treatment. He also says another grenade was thrown in the home of André Karenzo in Kinyami quarter in Ngozi northern province around 9:30 p.m. It didn't cause any damage. "Family conflicts would be the cause of the grenade attack", says Nkurikiye, before adding that the investigations are ongoing.

On 17 August, two grenades exploded in two bars of banana wine in Buyenzi area of Bujumbura City. One person was killed and 29 were seriously wounded. The police reported that three suspects were arrested for investigation.