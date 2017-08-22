Tanzania: Re-Designed Mwanaspoti Out

Dar es Salaam — Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), yesterday launched a newly designed Mwanaspoti that would bring a whole new experience to sports and entertainment readers.

MCL also publishes Mwananchi and The Citizen newspapers.

Launching the product at the company headquarters in Tabata Relini yesterday, MCL Managing Director Francis Nanai said the newly designed Mwanaspoti comes with a new outlook in response to readers' demands.

"The new version has been developed following recommendations from our readers. It does not only come with a new look but it also brings readers superior content, analysis and a wide range of information on sports and entertainment," Mr Nanai said.

Describing the new design MCL Executive Editor Bakari Machumu said readers should also expect more, better content specific to women as well as analysis.

"The new version has considered and adopted the outlook of large and popular newspapers in the world. Generally, readers should expect increased use of pictures and statistics," he said.

Mr Machumu added that the new Mwanaspoti would be accessed globally through its digital version (e-paper) and the www.mwanaspoti.co.tz website.

Clarifying further MCL Marketing Manager Sarah Munema said to access Mwanaspoti e-paper readers using smartphones would have to download and install the QR-Code from Google Play Store.

"When they open the application and scan stories of their preferences, they will directly be connected to online pages including the website and e-paper. The most interesting thing is that they will have advantage of accessing enough pictures, videos and statistics relating to the said story," she said.

This is the sixth version of Mwanaspoti since it entered the market in February 12, 2001. Other new versions were released in May 5, 2001, July 13, 2002, January 1, 2005 and February 13, 2010.