Tanzania: Suspect Shot Dead During ATM Theft Bid

Police in Tarime have shot a man dead last week after suspecting him of sneaking into the National Bank of Commerce (NBC) Tarime branch with the intention of commiting crime.

The Tarime/Rorya Regional Police Commander, Mr Henry Mwaibambe, told reporters here last week that the suspect was shot dead during the night while attempting to escape.

"The deceased defied the order of the police who stopped him and instead he attempted to escape," he said

He explained that investigations indicated that the deceased entered the bank through a hole which he had made on top of the roof close to the bank's automated teller machine (ATM).

But he said that reports from the bank's CCTV showed that the deceased during the previous night had entered the same bank through a hole on top of the roof that was later sealed.

"Workers inside the bank revealed the CCTV report and noted that nothing was stolen by the suspect," the RPC said

According to him, preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was behaving inside the bank in a manner driven by superstious beliefs. Mr Mwaibambe explained that the bank's CCTV showed that the man was holding a bottle and kept on running inside the bank.