21 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Burundi Send Fresh Peacekeepers to Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

A new battle group of the Burundi National Defence Force (BNDF) arrived in Somalia today, commencing a one year tour of duty under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

The 45th battalion of the BDNF, led by Lt. Col. Philbert Hatungimana, landed in Mogadishu on Sunday to replace battalion 39, which is rotating out after completing its tour of duty, during which it helped the Mission achieve its mandate of restoring peace and stabilizing Somalia.

Lt. Col. Hatungimana expressed the readiness of the new battalion to contribute to peace and stability in Somalia.

"My expectation in this mission is to help restore peace and stability in Somalia and to help the people of Somalia regain peace," he explained.

Lt. Col. Hatungimana stated that the new battalion will be deployed to Jowhar, the headquarter of HirShabelle state, and will work closely with the Somali security forces in securing the region.

Burundi was the second country after Uganda to deploy soldiers to Somalia to help restore peace and stability under AMISOM after a prolonged civil war. Other Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) are Kenya, Ethiopia and Djibouti.

Burundi

Tanzania to Grant Citizenship to Burundians

Tanzania has said it will offer citizenship to more Burundi refugees who have been in the country for more than 45… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.