East Africa: Rwanda Will Not Participate in EAC Military Games and Cultural Events

Burundi will host the 11th session of East African Community military games and cultural events since August 26th 2017. All EAC member states will be present in the competition except Rwanda.

Preparations for this competition have started since February but Rwanda did not take part in them. "Since February, we received a delegation of persons from EAC member states who came to prepare the competition.

They came to see where participants in the game will be lodged, tourist sites,... but no delegation from Rwanda came. This means that it will not partake in the competition", says Gaspard Baratuza, Spokesperson for the Army in a press release.

Asked about the reason behind this absence of the neighbouring country in those competitions, the spokesperson for the army said it is not to the Defence Ministry to respond to that question. "I think this question is not directed to the right person. We received those who came". As for the possible consequences of Rwanda's absence in the competition, the Army spokesman says it is a loss.

Rwanda hosted the 10th session of this competition last year and Burundi did not participate in it.

Those games and cultural events are organised each year. They are hosted by one of the EAC member states and aim at reinforcing social cohesion and esprit de corps.