22 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: India to Open Embassy in Kigali

By Marie Anne Dushimimana

The Indian High Commissioner to Rwanda with residence in Kampala, Uganda, Ravi Shankar, has said that plans to open an Indian embassy in Rwanda are underway.

He said this while in Kigali where he joined hundreds of Indians living in Rwanda, under the umbrella, Indian Association of Rwanda, to mark the 70th anniversary of India's independence, adding that bilateral relations between Rwanda and India are warm and cordial.

Amb. Shankar rated highly the relations between India and Rwanda, citing some important steps which have been taken recently such as RwandAir's direct flight to India.

He said these efforts underscore the importance attached to bilateral relations between the two countries.

And, Indians living in Rwanda form an important component for these bilateral relations, as they contribute to Rwanda's economic development, he added.

"I'm thankful to the leadership of Rwanda for welcoming the Indian community and making them feel at home," said Ravi.

M.J Sebastian, an Indian living in Rwanda, said they formed their umbrella organisation about six years ago to help them in cultural exchanges.

Over three thousand Indians live in Rwanda.

India got her independence on August 15, 1947, from the British Empire.

Two Indian artistes Fateh Ali and Abdul Relman entertained the guests.

