Rwanda: Mubumbyi Joins Bugesera FC on Two-Year Contract

Rwanda international striker Bernabe Mubumbyi has completed his transfer to Bugesera FC from league rivals AS Kigali on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old was out of contract with the City of Kigali side following the expiry of his one-year contract and was not given a new offer after failing to impress in the last campaign.

Bugesera FC head coach Gilbert 'Yaounde'Kanyankole believes Mubumbyi will add strength to his striking force and hopes that he forms a successful partnership with Nigerian striker Samson Irokani, who joined the club in February.

The Eastern Province-based side finished 5th last season with 50 points, three points behind fourth-placed AS Kigali and five points ahead of Musanze FC, who finished in 6th place.

Under former head coach Vincent Mashami, now the Amavubi assistant coach, Bugesera FC won 13, drew 11 and lost six league matches, scoring 36 goals.

Mubumbyi signed for AS Kigali after being released by APR FC, along with nine other players in July 2016.

Bugesera's other new signings include; centre-back Omar Musa from Burundian side Atletico, midfielders Steven Nzigamasabo and Emery Nimubona from Vital'O (Burundi), forward Fabrice Ninahazwe (APR), right-back Yannick Bukebuke (Sunrise FC) and forward Bertin Dusenge from Marines.

Others are; forward Allain Pekeyake Tuyisenge from AS Kigali, midfielder Patrick Ntijyinama, Robert Ndatima from Police and goalie Jean Dieu Nsabimana from relegated Pepiniere FC.

Kanyankore's team will begin pre-season training on August 25 at Kicukiro Stadium because their home ground in Nyamata is currently under renovation.