Tanzania: Church Hands Over Water Well to Upanga Juvenile Detention Centre

Dar es Salaam — The Archbishop of Dar es Salaam Polycarp Cardinal Pengo on Monday handed over a Sh12 million water project to the Upanga juvenile detention centre.

The minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ummy Mwalimu launched the Catholic Church-funded, Sh12 million water well, that would go help reduce water problems in the centre.

The water facility project was suggested by the Catholic Children Foundation "Utoto Mtakatifu" after its delegation visited the detention center and noticed the limited availability of water.

Speaking at the event Ms Mwalimu said the project will help the juvenile centre to save Sh400, 000, which they have been spending on monthly water bills.

The children at the centre were very grateful to the Catholic Church for funding the project and the government for allowing the project to happen. The project costs almost 12 million