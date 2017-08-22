Tanzania: Bulaya Released On Bail, Rushed to Bugando

Tarime — Bunda Urban Member of Parliament Esther Bulaya was yesterday released on bail after spending three days under police arrest.

Ms Bulya who was arrested on Friday in Tarime for allegedly doing politics outside her constituency, fell sick and was rushed to hospital on Sunday.

Yesterday, the firebrand MP was charged while in hospital and was released on bail after denying charges levelled against her.

The magistrate wanted her to sign a Sh20 million bond and secure three sureties.

Soon after been bailed, she was referred to Bugando hospital in Mwanza as her condition was still not good.