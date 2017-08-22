South Africa: KZN Transport MEC Orders Probe Into KwaXimba Minibus Crash

Photo: KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport

Thomas Mxolisi Kaunda, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, at the scene of the minibus crash.

press release

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mr. Mxolisi Kaunda, has ordered a thorough investigation into a minibus crash that claimed the lives of 19 people in KwaXimba, between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, earlier today.

The crash occurred at about 10am today after the driver of minibus, overloaded with 26 congregants who were travelling to church, lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it rolling over several times until it landed on an embankment, underneath a river bridge. The minibus is certified to carry 16 passengers.

Kaunda has expressed his condolences to the affected families and members of the KwaXimba community, who gathered around the crash scene. He also wished the seven who are in hospital a speedy recovery.

“I have instructed the Department, working with the SAPS, to work closely with the family as they will be starting a process of identifying their family members tomorrow. We have also activated officials from Road Accident Fund to meet with the families to assess their needs so that all the deceased are provided with a dignified burial,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda said that while the preliminary report has indicated that the vehicle had faulty brakes, law enforcement agencies will work thoroughly to ensure that the driver as well as the owner of the vehicle are brought to book.

“What is even more painful about this incident is that 17 of the deceased are women, and the crash occurred as the country celebrates the women’s month,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda has assured the people of KwaZulu-Natal that the Department of Transport will continue to be at the forefront of efforts to end the road carnage in the province. He called upon all the people of KwaZulu-Natal to play their part by adhering to road rules since road safety is a collective responsibility.

“It is only when we work together as society across sectors and communities that the province can turn the tide against road crashes and fatalities,” said Kaunda.