21 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 22 Youths Picked for Training Oil and Gas Sector

By Cledo Michael and Fortune Francis

Dar es Salaam — A total of 22 youths have been given scholarships to China for various studies in the oil and gas sector.

This is the fourth batch of young men and women going to China for such studies. Over youths have so far been sponsored by the Chinese Government.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on August 21, the Deputy Minister for Energy and Minerals, Dr Medard Kalemani, said the training would enable the youth to manage and control the effective utilization of the nation's natural resources after graduating.

Dr Kalemani explained that the batch involved nine young women and 13 young men, who would undertake Master's and PhD degrees in law, finance, research and oil and gas exploration.

"The government is firm in controlling the nation's resources and we believe the skills they are going to acquire will help in this regard," he said.

He further called upon the youth to remain patriotic and be ready to serve the nation after the studies.

The Secretary to the Embassy of China in Tanzania, Liu Yun, congratulated the youths who have secured the scholarships, saying the move was another testimony of how China cherish the cooperation and relations with Tanzania.

