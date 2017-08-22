Kenya: CJ Maraga Sets Deadlines for Written Submissions in Presidential Petition

Nairobi — The National Super Alliance (NASA) is expected to file its written submissions, on the petition contesting the Presidential election, to the Supreme Court by Friday at 1pm according to timelines released by Chief Justice David Maraga.

In the directions, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), its chairman Wafula Chebukati and President Uhuru Kenyatta are supposed to file their responses by 7pm on the same day.

In a statement, Maraga stated that NASA should file a rejoinder if they wish to do so by 9am Saturday and that any other party wishing to file an application should do so together with a five-page written submission no later than Friday at 1pm.

"Should the petitioners wish to file a rejoinder, to the respondents written submissions, they should file and serve the same by 9am on Saturday, August 26," he said.

He added that any party wishing to be added to the petition as amicus curiae should also file and serve their application by this Friday.

"Any party wishing to be admitted to the petition as amicus curiae should, pursuant to rule 54 of the Supreme Court rules, 2012 file and serve their application together with the amicus brief by 1pm on August," he said.