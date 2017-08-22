Kenya: Sossion Confirms He Won't Be Joining Parliament as ODM Nominee

Nairobi — The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion's name has been struck off the list of nominated ODM Members of Parliament.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Sossion said the decision came following a mutual understanding between him and the party and is as a result of the many duties he has.

Sossion stated that due to the many journeys he would be undertaking outside the country within September, he would not be able to undertake his duties within Parliament effectively.

He further explained that there was no acrimony in the making of that decision and added that the party was free to choose another candidate for the post.

Sossion was nominated by the ODM party to represent workers having served as the Chairman and Secretary General of KNUT as well as chairperson of the Trade Union Kenya (TUK).

Sossion, a trade unionist of long standing, was last year termed as a frontrunner in the Bomet gubernatorial seat but did not make good his move to run for the seat currently held by Isaac Ruto.

During his tenure at the helm of KNUT, Sossion has led several industrial actions following failure by the government to award teachers a pay rise.

He was nominated alongside Migori Woman Representative Denitah Ghati - who will represent Persons With Disabilities.