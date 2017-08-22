Gambia: Corporal Gibba Detained

Corporal Lamin Gibba, serving member of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) was picked up at Farafenni Military Camp and transported to Yundum Barracks, where he is currently held since July 2017, a military source informed this medium.

A native of Bajagarr village in the Foni Kansala district, is also alleged to be part of the 'Whatsapp' allegation like the other detained soldiers. Corporal Gibba, according to sources was attached at the military signal unit in Farafenni camp but eventually got arrested and transported to Yundum.

The source indicated that the authorities allowed his family members to have access to him, but no charges have been preferred against him.

When contacted, the GAF spokesperson, Captain Malick Sanyang confirmed the arrest and detention of Corporal Lamin Gibba; that investigations are ongoing and should anything be found pertaining to his case, the due process of the law will surely take its course.