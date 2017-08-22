Gambia: New Transport Fares to Take Effect Today

On Friday, 11 August 2017, the Ministry of Works, Transport and Construction, issued a press release announcing reduction in transport fares for all categories and all parts of the country. The new transport fares will take effect today.

After the publication of the release some readers have asked what would happen if a driver sticks to the old fares? The answer is if the reduction in fares is published in the Gambia Gazette and it is based on a given law it will be enforceable. If not, it should be taken as an honourable ('gentleman's) agreement to be honoured by the Government on one hand and the unions and their members on the other.

We don't know yet what will happen today because one union is opposed to the deal while rumours spread that drivers will be on strike today.

The question that arises is whether the unions got the consent of their members before putting pen on paper or did they act unilaterally. The desire to reduce fares is indeed noble, but if the right procedure is not followed it may lead to complications.

Foroyaa will sound the opinions of passengers, drivers and union leaders today.